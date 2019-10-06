Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be issuing the preliminary exam admitcard for the 65th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) soon. The admit card was expected to be released yesterday, however, the link has not been activated yet. The admit card, once issued, can be downloaded from the official websites, bpsc.bih,nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The link to download the admit card was scheduled to be activated from October 5th to October 13th within which timeframe candidates are expected to download the admit card. The preliminary exam for the 65th Competitive exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15th.

The exam will be conducted on October 15th from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm at 35 district headquarters at 718 exam centres. The exam will have 150 questions related to general studies.

The rules and regulations around the exam centres and details can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

After the preliminary exam, successful candidates from the prelims will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. The application process for this recruitment ended on July 30th and applicants who had successfully submitted online applications are eligible to appear for the aforementioned preliminary exam.