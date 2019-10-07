Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has extended the application period for the JGGLCCE-2019and JANMCE-2019 recruitment drive. In two separate notifications released, the Commission stated that the candidates are having problems with uploading of necessary documents and thus the application period has been extended.

The new application deadline for both the exams are as follows:

JSSC application revised schedule Activity

JANMCE-201 JGGLCCE-2019 Revised Online Registration Last Date

October 19th

November 12th

Payment of application fees

October 23rd

November 16th

Last date to upload photo and signature

October 26th

November 19th

Correction of submitted application

October 27th to October 29th

November 20th to November 22nd



JSSC is conducting the JANMCE-2019 recruitment process to fill 1698 vacancies for female Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, and the application period for the same was supposed to end on October 4th. Apart from the main application, a separate link for the recruitment process has been activated where ANM working on a contractual basis can apply.

JSSC JGGLCCE-2019 application process for graduate candidates began on September 18th and was ending on October 17th. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1140 vacancies.

How to apply for JSSC 2019 recruitment drive:

Visit the JSSC official website. Click on ‘Application Forms (Apply) link on the left panel. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant advertisement. Click on the ‘Register now” to generate a log-in credential. Login with ‘Login’ button to fulfill the remaining application process and submit. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference.

The candidates can access the detailed notification and brochure at the official website of the JSSC under the ‘Notices’ section for more knowledge of exam pattern and syllabus, mode of selection, application process, reservation policy, vacancy details, qualification details among others.