The last date to apply for National Testing Agency’s (NTA) December 2019 CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) ends today, October 9th. All the candidates who want to apply to appear for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam apply by today at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This is the first time the responsibility of conducting the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET exam has been allocated to NTA.

The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates for the role of Assistant Professorship/Lecturership and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the exam on December 15th 2019. The test will be conducted in two shifts with first shift scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm till 5.30 pm.

The last day to apply for the December 2019 exam is today, October 9th, 2019; however, the fees can be paid until October 10th, 2019. The candidates can start downloading the admit card from November 9th and the result for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 will be declared before December 31st.

Candidates must hold a degree on MSc equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/B. Tech/B. Pharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWSand OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates. Candidates who are applying for JRF must be below the age of 28 to be eligible.

How to apply for CSIR-UGC NET 2019:

Visit the NTA UGC NET website. Click on the ‘Fill Online Application Form’ on the home page once it gets activated. Candidates have to go through the registration process first to generate log-in credentials. Using the log-in credentials, process the remaining application and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before proceeding with the application process which can be accessed on the left panel of the home page. Alternatively, one can access the notification in this direct link.