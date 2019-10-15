Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will end the application process for DRDO CEPTAM 2019 today, 15th October, 2019. Candidates can register by today by visiting the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and follow the registration process. This recruitment drive is being conducted for 224 Assistant and other posts in the organisation.

How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM 2019:

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in Click on DRDO CEPTAM 2019 link Enter your details to register Login using the user ID and password Scan and upload the required documents Make the payment online Submit the application Download and save the application for future reference

The selection process will include Tier I (CBT) and Tier II (Trade/ Skill/ Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable). Tier I will have 150 questions and the maximum marks are 150. The time duration is 120 minutes.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee, as per Govt. of India rules. For more related information candidates can visit the official site of DRDO.