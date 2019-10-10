Vistara airlines is celebrating the festive season a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares starting Rs 1,199. The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel with Economy Class starting at INR 1,199, Premium Economy at INR 2,699 and Business Class at INR 6,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Bookings are open for 48-hours only, starting 00:01 hours of 10th October 2019, for travel between 10th October 2019 and 28th March 2020 (both dates included). Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares.

Bookings under the sale are open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Fares depend on route and distance travelled, and seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first come-first-served basis.

Here are some of the festive offers:

Cities, in either direction Lowest Economy Class Fare Lowest Premium Economy Fare Lowest Business Class Fare Delhi - Ahmedabad 2,099 5,299 16,999 Delhi - Amritsar 2,399 5,999 11,999 Delhi - Bagdogra 2,699 6,599 10,999 Delhi - Bengaluru 3,399 NA NA Delhi - Bhubaneshwar 3,799 7,299 16,999 Delhi - Chandigarh 1,499 4,099 13,999 Delhi - Chennai 3,599 8,399 25,999 Delhi - Cochin 4,099 7,999 15,999 Delhi - Guwahati 4,299 5,999 14,999 Delhi - Hyderabad 2,449 5,999 15,999 Delhi - Indore 2,399 4,999 13,499 Delhi - Jammu 1,699 3,999 10,999 Delhi - Jodhpur 3,699 5,999 12,999 Delhi - Kolkata 2,899 5,999 24,999 Delhi - Leh 1,499 NA 9,999

Vistara now serves 27 destinations with over 1200 flights a week with a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.The airline connects destinations across the length and breadth of the country, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Goa, Varanasi, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Srinagar, Jammu, Kochi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Port Blair, Amritsar, Leh, Ranchi, Dibrugarh and Raipur, and also includes 3 international destinations namely, Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore.