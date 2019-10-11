Karnataka 2nd PUC March 2020 Exam: Check the full provisional time-table here
According to the provisional time table, the exams begin on March 4, 2020 and end on March 20, 2020.
The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the provisional time table for the 2nd PUC exam to be held in March, 2020. Students can check the full date-sheet on the official website - http://pue.kar.nic.in/. According to the provisional time table, the exams begin on March 4, 2020 and end on March 20, 2020.
Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC March 2020 time-table:
- Visit the official website: http://pue.kar.nic.in/
- Click on ‘Examinations’ on the homepage
- Click on the link ‘Provisional Time Table March 2020 2nd PUC Examination’
- The provisional time-table will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save for future reference
Objections to the time-table will be entertained by the Join Director (Exam) on or before 31st October, 2019. The final time-table will be published after due consideration of objections received within the stipulated date.
Provisional time-table 2nd PUC March 2020 exam:
|Date and Day of Examination
|Morning Session (10.15 am to 1.30 pm)
|Subject Code
|4 March 2020, Wednesday
| History
Physics
Basics Maths
| 21
33
75
|5 March 2020, Thursday
| Tamil
Telegu
Malayalam
Marathi
Arabic
French
| 04
05
06
07
11
12
|6 March 2020, Friday
| Urdu
Sanskrit
| 08
09
|7 March 2020, Saturday
| Logic
Geology
Education
Home Science
| 23
37
52
67
|8 March 2020, Sunday
|Holiday
|9 March 2020, Monday
| Optional Kannada
Accountancy
Mathematics
| 16
30
35
|10 March 2020, Tuesday
| Information Technology
Retail
Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness
| 61
62
63
64
65
|11 March 2020, Wednesday
| Political Science
Statistics
| 29
31
|12 March 2020, Thursday
| Business Studies
Sociology
Chemistry
| 27
28
34
|13 March 2020, Friday
| Geography
Carnatic Music
Hindustani Music
| 24
25
26
|14 March 2020, Saturday
| Psychology
Electronics
Computer Science
| 32
40
41
|15 March 2020, Sunday
|Holiday
|16 March 2020, Monday
| Economics
Biology
| 22
36
|17 March 2020, Tuesday
|Hindi
|03
|18 March 2020, Wednesday
|Kannada
|01
|19 March 2020, Thursday
|English
|02