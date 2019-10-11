The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the provisional time table for the 2nd PUC exam to be held in March, 2020. Students can check the full date-sheet on the official website - http://pue.kar.nic.in/. According to the provisional time table, the exams begin on March 4, 2020 and end on March 20, 2020.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC March 2020 time-table:

  1. Visit the official website: http://pue.kar.nic.in/
  2. Click on ‘Examinations’ on the homepage
  3. Click on the link ‘Provisional Time Table March 2020 2nd PUC Examination’  
  4. The provisional time-table will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save for future reference

Objections to the time-table will be entertained by the Join Director (Exam) on or before 31st October, 2019. The final time-table will be published after due consideration of objections received within the stipulated date.

Provisional time-table 2nd PUC March 2020 exam:

Date and Day of Examination Morning Session (10.15 am to 1.30 pm) Subject Code
4 March 2020, Wednesday History
Physics
Basics Maths 		21
33
75
5 March 2020, Thursday Tamil
Telegu
Malayalam
Marathi
Arabic
French 		04
05
06
07
11
12
6 March 2020, Friday Urdu
Sanskrit 		08
09
7 March 2020, Saturday Logic
Geology
Education
Home Science 		23
37
52
67
8 March 2020, Sunday Holiday
9 March 2020, Monday Optional Kannada
Accountancy
Mathematics 		16
30
35
10 March 2020, Tuesday Information Technology
Retail
Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness 		61
62
63
64
65
11 March 2020, Wednesday Political Science
Statistics 		29
31
12 March 2020, Thursday Business Studies
Sociology
Chemistry 		27
28
34
13 March 2020, Friday Geography
Carnatic Music
Hindustani Music 		24
25
26
14 March 2020, Saturday Psychology
Electronics
Computer Science 		32
40
41
15 March 2020, Sunday Holiday
16 March 2020, Monday Economics
Biology 		22
36
17 March 2020, Tuesday Hindi 03
18 March 2020, Wednesday Kannada 01
19 March 2020, Thursday English 02