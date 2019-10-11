Amazon is all set for one of the biggest sales of the year. The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale kicks off on October 13 and will continue till October 17. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get their hands first on special deals a little early at 12 pm on October 12. The sale marking the Indian festive season is expected to offer great deals on smartphones, headphones, laptops, TVs and other gadgets at special prices. ICICI debit and credit card users will be eligible for an instant 10% discount on purchase of any product.

Here are some of deals to watch out for:

OnePlus 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999, down from the original Rs. 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be up for grabs at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,000).

Redmi 7A will sell at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 during the Great Indian Festival this year.

Amazon will sell iPhone XR at Rs. 44,999 instead of the usual Rs. 49,999

OnePlus 7 Pro, which is marked at Rs. 48,999, will be available for Rs. 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be sold at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600).

Users can avail further discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on purchasing new smartphones in exchange for their old devices. Amazon will also be offering no-cost EMIs on select deals during the sale. Flipkart will also begin its Big Diwali Sale this Saturday and is expected to give serious competition to Amazon with more special deals.