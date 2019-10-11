The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination 2019. The NIOS D.El.Ed exam is scheduled to be held in November. The complete D.El.Ed datesheet can be checked at the official website – nios.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to begin on 5th November, 2019 and end on 28th November, 2019 according to the official datesheet.

How to check the NIOS DElEd November 2019 datesheet online:

Visit the official NIOS website – nios.ac.in Click on the link “Date Sheet for Vocational Courses & D.El.ED (Offline) Examination (November 2019)” under the ‘Announcement’ section on the right You will be redirected to the exam schedule. Download and save a copy of the datesheet for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the NIOS DElEd November 2019 datesheet.

NIOS has also issued a notification announcing the postponement of exams due to State Assembly Elections as well as bye elections on Monday, 21st October. The Economies (318) senior secondary exam and the Science and Technology (212) secondary exam has now been rescheduled to 4 November, 2019 for all centres. The time, exam duration and exam centre will remain the same.