Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced an early access sale on its OnePlus 7T series of smartphones starting 11th October, 2019. The latest OnePlus flagship phone – OnePlus 7T Pro – will go on sale starting October 12 in India. OnePlus has also launched a special McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro that would be available for purchase online starting November 5.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for a special early access sale at 12 pm on 11 October, 2019 at OnePlus stores across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Users will be eligible for the following offers on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro starting 11th October:

Rs 3000 instant discount on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards across channels including oneplus.in and exclusive OnePlus offline stores

Rs 1750 off on purchase through ICICI debit and credit cards on Amazon

No cost EMI is available on select channels on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro

On Amazon, OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can avail up to Rs 3000 off on flight tickets through Amazon Pay

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro buyers on Amazon are eligible to a 30% off on purchase of tickets to the OnePlus Music Festival

OnePlus has partnered with Airtel to offer several benefits. In addition to doubling data benefits, the partnership will also offer accessories voucher for oneplus.in for Rs 500, 3 months free Netflix subscription, 1 year free Amazon Prime Video subscription, Airtel TV subscription, Wynk subscription as well as Airtel Secure.

Buyers can also pre-book the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition for Rs 5000 and be eligible for a pair of Type-C bullets in the following cities (This offer is only applicable for a limited number of customers who pre-book on 11th October): Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune.