Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India had released a mega recruitment notification for Assistant positions for around 8500 vacancies on September 17th. The notified dates for preliminary examination were initially 21st and 22nd October, 2019. LIC has now rescheduled the dates for Preliminary Examination to 30th and 31st October, 2019.

All other conditions and clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged. Candidates will be informed of the date/ shift/ venue of examination for individually in the call letter which will be made available for downloading from the official LIC website licindia.in.

Candidates can check the LIC announcement on the official website here.

Selection Process:

Candidates must clear two levels of examination before the final appointment. The Phase I or the Preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 1-hour duration objective type exam which will test candidates on English/Hindi language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.