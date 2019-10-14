National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the correction window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 to open today, 14th October. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to correct mistakes or rectify errors in their application forms from 14th October 2019 to 20th October 2019. The JEE Main 2020 application form can be corrected by logging onto the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

No correction in particulars will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances after 20th October, 2019. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from 14th October, 2019 to 20th October, 2019. It is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid errors.

The JEE Main 2020 January exam will be held from 6th to 11th January 2019. NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main 2020 Result on 20th January, 2020.

Steps to correct mistakes in the JEE Main 2020 January exam application:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link provided for Application Correction Login using your login ID and password Correct any errors you may have made while filling up the form Pay the fees as mentioned on the website Verify and submit the application form Download and print the application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to correct errors in the JEE Main 2020 January exam application form.