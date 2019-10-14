University of Rajasthan has declared undergraduate revaluation results for B.Sc (Hons) Part 1, 2, 3, BSc BioTech Part 1, 2, 3, BSc Home Science Part 1 and 2, and BSc Part 1, 2, 3 results on its website result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who had applied for revaluation can check their results on the official website.

The revaluation results are declared after a 30 day long process.

How to check Rajasthan University BSc 2019 revaluation results: