Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will begin the re-registration process for the January 2020 session today, 14th October, 2019. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The last date to complete the IGNOU January 2020 re-registration process is November 30, 2019.

According to the official notification, “re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. Please go through your programme details and the related rules carefully.”

The link for re-registration will be activated soon on the official website: ignou.ac.in