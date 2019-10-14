Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test admit card 2019 is expected to release soon on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam Department of Elementary Education (DEE) will be conducting the exam on 10th November, 2019. The Assam TET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 20th October, 2019.

The exam will be divided into two sections – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held for positions at lower primary levels and Paper 2 for the upper primary levels. There will be 150 questions in each paper with an allotted time of 150 minutes.

How to download Assam TET Admit Card 2019: