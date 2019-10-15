Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will open the GATE 2020 application correction window today, 15th October, 2019. The correction window allows candidates to make corrections such as name, father’s name, college name and more on the official website: gate.iitd.ac.in.

The GATE 2020 admit card will be available after the correction window deadline ends. The admit card of GATE 2020 is expected to be issued on 3rd January, 2020. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national level exam which forms the gateway for ME/M.Tech, M.Arch, Integrated PhD admissions, and also PSU recruitments. It has not been specified yet if an additional fee will be charged in order to make corrections.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects (also referred to as “papers”) and it would be distributed over 1st, 2nd, 8th & 9th of February 2020. The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).