Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it has postponed the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC). The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted between June and September 2019. According to a notification released on 14th October, 2019, the exam has been indefinitely rescheduled.

The RRB NTPC exam is being conducted to fill a total of 35,277 vacancies of which 10,628 are for class 12 pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.. RRB is planning to conduct NTPC exam in 15 different languages

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly. All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.

The first stage exam will be for 100 marks and will have questions on General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and the exam will be of 90-minute duration. There will be negative marks of one-third for incorrect answers.