Indian Navy has declared the 2019 Matric Recruit or MR recruitment exam results on October 15th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written examination can check the result at the official website, joinindiannnavy.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment which is the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), details of which will be released in the near future.

Candidates can access the Indian Navy MR recruitment result in this direct link.

Indian Navy had conducted the MR recruitment written examination from September 16th to September 21st, 2019.

How to check Indian Navy MR result: