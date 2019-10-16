Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a vacancy notification for various positions at its official website. There is a total vacancy of 88 positions most of which are for MBBS degree holders and a few for Engineers, Botanist, and Law degree holders.

The notification can be accessed at upsc.gov.in and application can be processed at upsconline.nic.in.

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Vacancy Details Number of Vacancies Botanist, Botanical Survey of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 13 Legal Officer (Grade-II), Legal and Treaties Division, Ministry of External Affairs 6 Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Ministry of Home Affairs 13 Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi ( 20 Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 2 Specialist Grade III (Cardiology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 1 Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine),Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 3 Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 15 Specialist Grade III (General Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 9 Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery),Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 5 Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi 1

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification for eligibility and qualification criteria, and the desired experience required to be eligible to apply for the position. A few positions are open to candidates who are differently-abled, details of which are available in the notification which can be accessed in this link.

The application process for all these positions will go on until October 31st and the last day to print the submitted application form is November 1st, 2019. Candidates can visit the UPSC application website and click on the link which states ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various Recruitment Posts’ and click on the application link against the relevant advertisement.