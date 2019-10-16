Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card for the 2019 Public Relation Officer recruitment today, October 16th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the exam for the Public Relation Officer on October 22nd, 2019. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Ajmer District headquarters.

Candidates can download the admit card for the RPSC exam from this direct link.

The notification for the recruitment drive was released June 21st and now the exam details have been released along with the admit card. A total number of 23 positions will be filled via this drive.

How to download RPSC admit card: