UPPSC 2019 PCS/ACF-RFO notification for 364 vacancies released; apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
The last date to apply for the recruitment drive for the UPPSC is November 13th, 2019.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the 2019 Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) / Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examination notification on October 16th, 2019. The application process for the same is underway at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
The recruitment notification was released for a total number of 364 vacancies of which 300 are for PCS 9 for Special Recruitment. For ACF and RFO, the number of vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively. The last day to apply for the recruitment is November 13th, although application fees needs to be submitted by November 11th.
The PCS exam is conducted for various positions and each position has different eligibility criteria. Candidates can look at the official notification to get acquainted with the details which is available in this direct link.
How to apply for 2019 UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO recruitment:
- Visit the UPPSC official website.
- The advertisement for the same is prominently placed on the home page. Click on the link to apply online under the advertisement.
- Go through the User Instruction and Advertisement thoroughy and click on ‘Apply’ button.
- Go through the three-step process, which involves registration, payment of application fees, and fulfilling the application process and submitting.
- Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.