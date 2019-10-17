GoAir is running a pre-Diwali Super Saver sale on flight tickets starting at Rs 1,296. The offer is valid until 3 pm today, 17th October 2019. The fare is available on goair.in or the GoAir mobile app. The travel period to avail this offer should be between 20th October 20 and 23rd October, 2019.

GoAir reserves the right to cancel, modify, substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Standard cancellation charges apply. The offers are applicable on all routes and across 33 destinations that GoAir flies.

Here are some of the exciting offers on tickets booked from Delhi. For more offers visit goair.in

From To Fare
Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 2,172
Delhi Abu Dhabi Rs 6,901
Delhi Bangkok Rs 6,796
Delhi Bengaluru Rs 3,207
Delhi Mumbai Rs 2,758
Delhi Kolkata Rs 4,744
Delhi Kochi Rs 5,024
Delhi Guwahati Rs 5,016
Delhi Goa Rs 3,673
Delhi Phuket Rs 8,395
Delhi Hyderabad Rs 2,699
Delhi Bagdogra Rs 4,242
Delhi Chandigarh Rs 1,707
Delhi Jammu Rs 3,202
Delhi Leh Rs 1,639
Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,297
Delhi Lucknow Rs 1,722
Delhi Nagpur Rs 1,705
Delhi Patna Rs 4,895
Delhi Pune Rs 3,200
Delhi Srinagar Rs 2,181

GoAir currently renders its services at the airports in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Singapore, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.