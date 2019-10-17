GoAir Diwali Super Saver sale: Book air tickets starting at Rs 1,296 till 17th October, 3 pm
The travel period to avail this offer should be between 20th October 20 and 23rd October, 2019.
GoAir is running a pre-Diwali Super Saver sale on flight tickets starting at Rs 1,296. The offer is valid until 3 pm today, 17th October 2019. The fare is available on goair.in or the GoAir mobile app. The travel period to avail this offer should be between 20th October 20 and 23rd October, 2019.
GoAir reserves the right to cancel, modify, substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Standard cancellation charges apply. The offers are applicable on all routes and across 33 destinations that GoAir flies.
Here are some of the exciting offers on tickets booked from Delhi. For more offers visit goair.in
|From
|To
|Fare
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,172
|Delhi
|Abu Dhabi
|Rs 6,901
|Delhi
|Bangkok
|Rs 6,796
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,207
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,758
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Rs 4,744
|Delhi
|Kochi
|Rs 5,024
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|Rs 5,016
|Delhi
|Goa
|Rs 3,673
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Rs 8,395
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,699
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Rs 4,242
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|Rs 1,707
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Rs 3,202
|Delhi
|Leh
|Rs 1,639
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 3,297
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,722
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,705
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 4,895
|Delhi
|Pune
|Rs 3,200
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Rs 2,181
GoAir currently renders its services at the airports in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Singapore, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.