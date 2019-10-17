Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the 2019 Combined Junior Engineer exam result on October 16th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC is conducting the exam for 2706 vacancies and a total number of 3710 have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round of the recruitment.

Candidates can access the result PDF with roll number of all the successful candidates in this direct link.

The details of the interview round will be released in the near future. The result notification can be accessed in this link.

How to check UPPSC Combined Jr Engineer exam result: