Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the provisional timetable for the 2020 board exams for class 10th and class 12th on its official website.

The exams will be conducted in the months of February and March 2020 and it can be accessed now at the official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Class 12th or the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination will be conducted from February 18th to March 18th, 2020. The Class 10th or the State Secondary Certificate exam will begin on March 3rd and will go on until March 23rd.

Students and parents can access the 2020 Maharashtra board exam timetable for both the classes in these direct links.

SSC Feb/Mar 2020 time table

HSC Feb/Mar 2020 Vocational time table

HSC Feb/Mar 2020 General/bi-focal time table

This is a provisional timetable and students/teachers have the option to raise objection or concerns regarding the same within October 30th based on which a final timetable will be released. The notification for the same can be accessed in this link.