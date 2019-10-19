State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result for the 2019 recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the SBI 2019 PO Interview/GD round can check the result from the Careers page of SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in.

All the candidates who have made it to the final selection can also download the ‘Letter to Successful’ candidates. The letter is available at the official website of SBI or in this direct link. Candidates must enter the roll number and other information to download the letter.

Candidates can access the SBI PO final result in this direct link.

SBI PO recruitment drive involves three stage of selection process. The candidates who clear the Preliminary and Main stage will have to appear for the Interview round, after which the final appointment will be made. Apart from PO, SBI is also conducting the Junior Associate recruitment drive to fill 8,653 positions.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019.

How to check SBI PO 2019 final result: