The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will begin the application process for 2019 Recruitment for Junior Lineman and Junior Personal Officer from today, October 21st, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do so at the official website, tssoutherpower.com.

The link to pay the application fees will get activated today and the link to begin the application process will begin from tomorrow, October 22nd, The last day to pay the application fees and submit the application is November 10th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies for Junior Lineman and 25 vacancies for Junior Personal Officer. The notification for the recruitment drive was issued for both the positions along with Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator in September. The application process for the Computer Operator position will begin from October 30th.

The candidates must go through an online examination scheduled to be conducted on December 15th, hall ticket for which will be issued on December 5th for both the positions.

Candidates can access the notification for both the positions in the official website or in these direct links for Junior Lineman and Junior Personal Officer. The notification will have more details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, important dates among others.