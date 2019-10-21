Indira Gandhi University, Haryana, has declared the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate exams conducted in the months of August/September on October 19th, 2019. All the students can access the results at the official website, igu.ac.in.

The results were declared for various semesters and years for courses including B.Ed, M.Ed, ME, MSc, BSc among others. The result for regular exam and reappear exams are available for students to check.

Students can access the results in this direct link.

IGU university is situated in Meerpur Rewari, Haryana. The university campus is situated in village Meerpur at a distance of about 10 Km from district headquarter of Rewari, and is about 300 kms from Chandigarh, the State Capital and was established in 2013.

How to check IGU UG/PG result: