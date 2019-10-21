IGU May 2019 UG/PG result declared; check for direct link
Results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses were declared at the official website at igu.ac.in
Indira Gandhi University, Haryana, has declared the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate exams conducted in the months of August/September on October 19th, 2019. All the students can access the results at the official website, igu.ac.in.
The results were declared for various semesters and years for courses including B.Ed, M.Ed, ME, MSc, BSc among others. The result for regular exam and reappear exams are available for students to check.
Students can access the results in this direct link.
IGU university is situated in Meerpur Rewari, Haryana. The university campus is situated in village Meerpur at a distance of about 10 Km from district headquarter of Rewari, and is about 300 kms from Chandigarh, the State Capital and was established in 2013.
How to check IGU UG/PG result:
- Visit the IGU official website.
- Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page.
- Feed in all the necessary details on the relevant section and submit.
- The result will be displayed.