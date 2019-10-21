Calicut University B.com, BBA 1st sem and MCJ 4th sem result declared at uoc.ac.in
The website is not working at the moment; however, students can keep checking the website.
Calicut University has declared several undergraduate exam result 1st semester result along with Master of Arts Journalist and Mass Communication (MCJ) 4th semester today, October 21st, 2019.
The result has been declared at the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in.
The website is currently giving troubles and students might have difficulty accessing the result. The students are advised to keep track of the website.
Candidates can access the result in this direct link.
How to access Calicut University result:
- Visit the Calicut University official website.
- Click on the result link.
- Click on the result link for the relevant exam.
- Enter the roll number and other relevant details and submit.