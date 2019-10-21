Calicut University has declared several undergraduate exam result 1st semester result along with Master of Arts Journalist and Mass Communication (MCJ) 4th semester today, October 21st, 2019.

The result has been declared at the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in.

The website is currently giving troubles and students might have difficulty accessing the result. The students are advised to keep track of the website.

Candidates can access the result in this direct link.

How to access Calicut University result: