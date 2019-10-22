Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Agriculture Officer 2018 recruitment written exam result on October 21st, 2019. Candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result and marks at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A total number of 2832 candidates had participated in the examination and a total number of 45 candidates have made it to the interview round which will be conducted on November 6th and November 7th, 2019. The schedule for the interview is available in this link.

The list of candidates who have cleared the written exam and result notification is available in this link. Candidates can check their individual marks in this link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies and the interview shortlist is prepared 1:2 ratio. The candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents, relating to Age (SSC),proof of age relaxation, Educational Qualification, Study certificates, migration certificates for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Caste Certifcate, Non-Creamy Layer Certifcate etcetera.

How to check APPSC result:

1. Visit at the APPSC official website.

2. The link to check the Agriculture Officer result is available on the home page. Click on it.

3. A lot of relevant links for the result will be available in the new page. Click on the relevant link for relevant information.