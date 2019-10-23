Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the final result the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable on October 22nd. The candidates who had participated in the final written exam can check the result at the official website, osssc.gov.in.

The provisional select list was released on October 22nd for candidates who had cleared the final written exam which was conducted on September 15th, 2019.

OSSSC final result for Excise Constable recruitment can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 219 vacancies for Excise Constable on contractual basis. The notification for the same was released on October 9th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from October 12th to November 12th, 2018.

The result for the PET/PMT exam for the recruitment drive was declared on August 8th, 2019. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019, and those who had cleared that round were eligible to appear for the Final Written exam.

How to check OSSSC Excise Constable result: