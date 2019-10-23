The festival of Diwali kicks off with Dhanteras celebrations. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi falls on 25th October this year. On this day the gods of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi and Kubera, are worshipped. Dhanteras is an auspicious day for Hindus and is marked by buying new utensils, gadgets and jewellery. Buying precious metals is considered to bring good luck on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth lunar day, or Tryodashi, of Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik. Hence, it is known as Dhantrayodashi. The auspicious time for offering Dhanteras prayers this year is between 7.08 pm and 08.20 pm on 25th October, 2019.

On this day devotees light diyas in their homes and pray to Goddess Lakshmi and welcome her into their homes. The god of wealth Kuber is also worshipped to bring prosperity.