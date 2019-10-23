West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the 2018 Accounts and Audit Services preliminary examination on October 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam for the recruitment drive at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

A total number of 404 candidates have been declared successful in the preliminary exam. The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam for the recruitment exam.

Candidates can access the WBPSC 2018 Accounts and Audit Services Prelim exam result in this link.

The result PDF will contain roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam. Apart from that, the PDF also has category-wise cut-off marks, which candidates can refer to.

How to check WBPSC 2018 Accounts and Audit Services result: