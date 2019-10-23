Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group –II Services) Main examination result today, October 23rd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the result at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the Main exam round are now shortlisted for the Oral Test round. The Oral Test will be conducted from November 6th to November 30th, 2019. The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications

TNPSC Group II Services Main exam result can be accessed in this link.

The Commission had conducted the Main exam on February 23rd, 2019 in which candidates who had cleared the Preliminary exam were eligible to participate. The Commission will give more details regarding the Oral Test in the near future on its official website.

How to check TNPSC Group 2 Services Main exam result: