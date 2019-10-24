Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the provisional result for the 2015-16 Group II Services examination today, October 24th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round for the recruitment can check the result at the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

A total number of 1027 candidates have made it to the final list for the Group 2 Services. The candidates need to be physical fit and should produce the original certificates for the final appointment.

TSPSC Group 2 Services result can be accessed in this link.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on 11/11/2016 and 13/11/2016, verificationof certificates held on 12/06/2017 & 21/09/2017 to 27/09/2017 & 05.12.2018 ,06-12-2018&27/06/2019 and 20/08/2019,interviews held from 1/07/2019 to 27/08/2019, and now the result has been declared.

How to check TSPSC Group 2 Services result:

  1. Visit the TSPSC official home page.
  2. Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link to check the result.
  3. The PDF will have the roll numbers of all the successful candidates along with all the necessary details.