Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the provisional result for the 2015-16 Group II Services examination today, October 24th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round for the recruitment can check the result at the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

A total number of 1027 candidates have made it to the final list for the Group 2 Services. The candidates need to be physical fit and should produce the original certificates for the final appointment.

TSPSC Group 2 Services result can be accessed in this link.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on 11/11/2016 and 13/11/2016, verificationof certificates held on 12/06/2017 & 21/09/2017 to 27/09/2017 & 05.12.2018 ,06-12-2018&27/06/2019 and 20/08/2019,interviews held from 1/07/2019 to 27/08/2019, and now the result has been declared.

How to check TSPSC Group 2 Services result: