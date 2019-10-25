Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the admit card for the KTET 2019 November examination today, October 25th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card once released from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET November 2019 exam will be conducted from November 16th to November 24th. The application process for the KTET exam began on September 23rd and the last day to apply for the KTET November 2019 is October 4th, 2019. The exam schedule is as follows:

Category I - November 16th (10.00 am to 12.30 pm

Category II: November 16th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category III: November 17th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category IV: November 24th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to download KTET 2019 admit card: