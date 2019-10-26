Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed the date for the release of the KTET 2019 November admit card. It will be releasing the admit card for the KTET 2019 examination on November 7th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card once released from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET November 2019 exam will be conducted from November 16th to November 24th. The application process for the KTET exam began on September 23rd and the last day to apply for the KTET November 2019 is October 4th, 2019. The exam schedule is as follows:

Category I - November 16th (10.00 am to 12.30 pm

Category II: November 16th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category III: November 17th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category IV: November 24th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

How to download KTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the KTET 2019 official website. The admit card link will get activated once it is released on the home page. Click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be access and printed out from the page.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The November exam admit card initially scheduled to be released on October 25th.

The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.