TN TRB 2019 PG Asst/PE Director result declared at trb.tn.nic.in
The candidates shortlisted are eligible to appear for the document verification round for the recruitment.
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the result for the written exam conducted for the recruitment for Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I on October 25th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.
The TNTRB had released the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on October 19th and the notification released that day stated that the candidates shortlisted will be released soon, which was released yesterday.
Candidates can check the shortlisted candidates for the CV round in these direct link for all the subjects.
A total number of 147,594 candidates participated in the examination which was conducted from September 27th to September 29th, 2019. The tentative answer keys for the same was released on October 3rd, 2019.
The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.
How to download TNTRB PG Assistant/PE Director result:
- Visit the TNTRB official website.
- Click on the link to check the TNTRB PG Assistant result.
- A new page will open where link to check is provided at the bottom. Click on the link.
- A new page will list all the subjects. Click on the relevant subject.
- A PDF will marks for all the candidates will be displayed.