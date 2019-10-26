Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released multiple results on October 26th, 2019. The board declared the results for second stage exam for 2018 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment, second list for 2018 Physical Training Instructor (PTI) recruitment, and revised result for 2018 Livestock Assistant (LSA) exams at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in..

The result was released along with the notification for the results and cut-off marks for all the exams. The direct links for the results are as follows:

The notification has the details that the candidates would require to proceed with the recruitment process.

How to check RSMSSB 2018 various results;