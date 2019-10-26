Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the 2019 Engineering Services examination. Candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check the final result at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 494 candidates have made it to the final selection for 2019 Engineering Services, although the recruitment drive was conducted to fill 553 vacancies. Sixty-six candidates have been provisionally selection.

UPSC 2019 Engineering Services final result can be accessed in this link.

UPSC will conduct 2020 Engineering Services recruitment drive for approximately 495 vacancies for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering along with 32 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates for various central government departments.

The selected candidates had to go through a preliminary exam for the recruitment that was conducted on January 5th, 2020. Candidates who cleared the Preliminary exam had appeared for the Main exam on Engineering specialty for 600 marks. The third stage of selection process was a personality test.