State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the 2019 Clerk or Junior Associate (Clerk) Main examination result or the final result today, October 30th, 2019. The result is now available and can be accessed by anyone at SBI’s official career website, sbi.co.in/career

Recently, SBI had issued a notice stating that the result will be released soon and now the result is out. The Main exam was deferred in some centers, due to rampant floods in many parts of the country, and subsequently exam at those centers was held on 20th Sept. 2019. The results are expected to be declared shortly.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI 2019 JA final result.

The preliminary examination was conducted in the last week of June and the result for the same was declared on July 24th, 2019. The Main exam was scheduled for August 5th but due to the flood situation at various regions, the exam was postponed at many places and was conducted in the month of September.

SBI had released the 2019 Clerk recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 for 8,653 vacancies of which 3,674 positions are for General Category and 853 for EWS, 1361 for SC, 799 for ST, and 1966 for OBC. The total positions include 60 vacancies for the State of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Special Recruitment drive.

How to check SBI Clerk 2019 result: