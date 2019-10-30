Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall tickets for the Physical Measurement Test, Physical Endurance Test and Certificate verification round for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position.

All the candidates who have cleared the written exam round for the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates, after downloading, are suggested to go through the hall tickets carefully which will have the details on the exam date, time, and venue details.

Here is the direct link to download the call letter for the PET/PMT round.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

The Board had announced the result for the written examination on September 27th, 2019 along with the final answer keys and cut-off marks.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 Constable hall ticket:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the ‘Existing User Click here to Login’ button.

3. A new page will open where candidates can feed in their details to login.

4. The hall ticket can be accessed and printed out from the page.