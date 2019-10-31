Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh had released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 basic schedule, according to which the application process will begin from tomorrow, November 1st. The notification for the same will be released along with the application process which will be conducted from November 1st to November 21st, 2019.

UPTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to UP Board. The exam this year is set to be conducted on December 22nd and the admit card for the same will be released in the first or second week of December.

The exam will be conducted in two categories, The first category will certify candidates to teach for Class I to Class V and the second category for candidates to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in both the categories.

According to the report in Times of India, the exam will be conducted in four languages i.e. English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit. The application fees this year has been set at Rs. 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 400 for SC and ST candidates. If candidates choose to appear in both the categories, they would need to pay the application fees twice.

Candidates can keep check the Announcements page of Scroll.in for latest updates on UPTET 2019 examination.