Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to begin the registration and application process for the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 examination today. The application process will be conducted at the UP Basic Education Board official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

It should be noted that the official website has been down since morning. Candidates are suggested to be patient and try again later to see if the application process has been initiated.

The exam will be conducted in two categories, The first category will certify candidates to teach for Class I to Class V and the second category for candidates to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in both the categories.

UPTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to UP Board. The exam this year is set to be conducted on December 22nd and the admit card for the same will be released in the first or second week of December.

Various report suggests that the application process for the UPTET 2019 will be conducted until November 21st for the exam scheduled to be conducted in the latter half of the December month. The exam will be conducted in four languages i.e. English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

The application fees this year has been set at Rs. 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 400 for SC and ST candidates. If candidates choose to appear in both the categories, they would need to pay the application fees twice.