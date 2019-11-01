Andhra Pradesh government has once against opened the recruitment drive for Grama/Ward volunteers and the application process has begun from today, November 1st.

Candidates can access the official notification for the Phase 2 drive in English or Telugu and apply to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at the official website. gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP government in May had announced the recruitment of volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates. The Phase I recruitment was conducted in the month of June and this is Phase II.

For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must have passed the 10th class, to volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one should at least be a graduate. The user manual to apply for the Gram/Ward volunteer can be accessed in these direct links for Telugu and English.

How to apply for AP 2019 Grama Volunteer position: