Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will releasing the scores of all the candidates for the Main exam for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III as part of the CRP-RRB VIII today, November 1st, 2019. The scores will be available at the official website, ibps.in, in the late evening hours.

IBPS had conducted the applications for the recruitment at 2019 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VIII since June 18th, and July 4th was the last day to apply for the same. The Officer Scale I candidates had to appear for a preliminary exam and the candidates who cleared the prelims had appeared for the Main exam along with officer scale II and III candidates.

IBPS had released the result for the Main exam on October 25th and now the scores of all the candidates will be released. Candidates can access the links to check the scores for all the Officer Scale divisions in this direct link.

Officer Scale Main examination was conducted in the month of September and candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for an interview round before the final selection.

The recruitment for Office Assistant Multipurpose and Officer Scale I candidates is based on results from the preliminary and the main exam. Officer Scale I will also have to appear for an interview round. Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them is done through an single-level examination followed by an interview round.