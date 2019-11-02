National Board of Examination (NBE) began the application process for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 for post-graduation courses from November 1st. The last day to apply for the NBE NEET 2019 for PG is November 21st.

The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5th, 2020 and the result will be declared on or before January 31st, 2020.

The application process involves uploading of photograph and signature of the candidate without which the application submission is not possible. Here are all the instructions that the candidates need to be careful about while uploading the photograph and the signature.

NEET-PG 2019 is the single entrance exam for admissions to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019 except for AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Here is how to apply for the NEET-PG 2020:

Click on the direct link to access the NBE NEET-PG website. Click on ‘New Registration’ button. Follow the registration process which will generate the log-in credentials. Log in by clicking on the ‘New Application Login’ button on the home page. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit the application.

During the application process, the candidates will be require to upload the signature and the photograph. They can attach the above scanned images. Care should be taken that the image of the photograph and image of the signature are uploaded at the appropriate place.