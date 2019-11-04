Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the 2017-18 Dental Surgeon recruitment final result on November 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round for the recruitment can check the result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 535 candidates have made it to the final selection list for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon for UP Medical, Health, and Child Welfare Department.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 595 vacancies. A total number of 30 vacancies for Other Backward Castes, 20 for Schedule Caste, and 10 for Schedule Tribe positions were not filled which will be filled in the latter recruitment drive.

How to check UPPSC 2018 Dental Surgeon result: