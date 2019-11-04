Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had released the new syllabus for the Combined Competitive Services exam for Group II and Group IIA in October. Based on the new syllabus, a mock test for the same has been released by the Commission on November 1st.

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Group II examination conducted by the TNPSC can check the new mock test at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, to help prepare them for the exam.

The link to check the new syllabus for the TNPSC Group II and IIA can be accessed in this direct link. The mock test based on the new syllabus can be accessed in this link.

Candidates are suggested to keep an eye on the official TNPSC website or Scroll.in’s Announcement page for latest update regarding the TNPSC examinations.