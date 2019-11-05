Karnataka 2020 2nd PUC final exam timetable released; check here for details
The exams will be conducted from March 4th to March 23rd, 2020 and the final timetable can be accessed at the pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) released the final timetable for the 2020 2nd PUC examination on November 4th, 2019. The examination will be conducted in the month of March 2020 and can be accessed at the official website, puc.kar.nic.in.
The exam will begin from March 4th with first day candidates giving exams on either History, Physics, Basics, or Mathematics. The exam will end on March 23rd with the English language subject. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.
Here is the direct link to access the Karnataka 2020 2nd PUC timetable.
A temporary timetable was released a month ago and objections were invited against the timetable. The final timetable has been released based on the objections released.
PUC 2nd 2020 timetable
|Date
|Subject
|March 4th, 2020
| History
Physics
Basics
Maths
|March 5th, 2020
| Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Arabic
French
|March 6th, 2020
| Karnatak Music
Hindustani Music
|March 7th, 2020
| Business Studies
Sociology
Chemistry
|March 9th, 2020
| Information Technology
Retail Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness
|March 10th, 2020
|Urdu
|March 11th, 2020
| Optional Kannada
Accountancy
Mathematics
|March 12th, 2020
|Geography
|March 13th, 2020
|Education
|March 14th, 2020
| Psychology
Electronics
Computer Science
|March 16th, 2020
| Logic
Geology
Home Science
|March 17th, 2020
| Economics
Biology
|March 18th, 2020
|Hindi
|March 19th, 2020
|Kannada
|March 20th, 2020
|Sanskrit
|March 21st, 2020
| Political Science
Statistics
|March 23rd, 2020
|English