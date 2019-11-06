Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had released a recruitment notification for Fire Operator position on September 24th, 2019, and the application began on October 7th on the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. Today, November 6th, is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 706 positions and the notification can be accessed at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Interested candidates must have cleared the 10th class exam and must have a license to operate heavy-duty vehicles. The candidate must qualify the physical endurance test, driving test and written test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer. The candidate should be below the 27 year with relaxation to candidates from the reserved category according to the norms.

The selection process will involve a MCQ exam of 200 question and 200 marks testing candidates on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, Test of English Language & Comprehension. (40 Marks each. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates can access the official notification at the in this direct link. The notification has more information on reservation policy, qualification, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, physical endurance test details among others.

How to apply for DSSSB 2019 Fire Operator Recruitment: