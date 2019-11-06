Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link for candidates to apply for the 2019 Specialist Officer recruitment process today, November 6th, 2019. Candidates can apply for the 2019 SO positions at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had released the recruitment notification yesterday, November 5th, for the 2019 SO recruitment. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 1138 position divided into six positions i.e. IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

The application process will go on until November 26th, 2019 and the preliminary examination for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 28th and December 29th, 2019. The Main exam will be conducted on January 25th, 2020 after which the interview will be conducted in February 2020.

Here is the direct link to apply for the IBPS 2019 SO positions.

The candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category. The qualification for each position is different and interested candidates are suggested to check the notification for more information.

How to apply for the IBPS 2019 SO recruitment:

Visit the IBPS website. Click on the link at the top to apply for the 2019 SO recruitment. Candidates need to register first. Click on the orange button at the top to go through the registration process. Once registered, log-in with the credentials and fulfill the remaining application process. Submit the application and take a print out for future reference.

Apart from qualification, the notification will have more details on the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, exam pattern and syllabus. The notification can be accessed at the home page of the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it.